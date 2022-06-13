NEPRA approves Rs3.99 per unit hike in power tariff

On Monday, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved an increase in the price of electricity by Rs3.99 per unit.

The increase, announced under the head of monthly fuel price adjustment for April, will apply to all customers except Karachi-Electric and lifeline.

The US dollar has now broken all previous records with an increase of Rs1.65 and reached Rs204 for the first time in Pakistani interbank trading history.

The US dollar fell 35 paisas against the Pakistani rupee on Monday, reaching Rs202 from Rs202.35. However, by 10:30 am, the US dollar had gained 65 paisas and had reached Rs203.

Experts predict that the local currency will remain under pressure this week due to high dollar demand for import payments ahead of the fiscal year’s end.