Kanye West’s school stunt left North West unimpressed

When your dad is Kanye “Ye” West, you get used to extravagant gifts.

This explains why Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter North West, 8, seemed a bit underwhelmed when her famous father arrived to take her to school in a real firetruck, as seen in the new episode of The Kardashians airing May 19 on Hulu.

“Did you tell Sainty?” the “All Day” rapper asked his daughter, who had spotted the surprise before her brother Saint West, 6.

The oldest West child was surprisingly composed and simply responded, “No. Mom said it was a surprise.”

But, as Kim noted in a confessional, this gesture was the chart-topper’s “Kanye way” of doing everyday things.

While exploring the truck, Kim said to her kids, including Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, “Is this not the coolest thing ever? Who gets to ride in a firetruck?”

Without missing a beat, North responded, “I do.”

This apple did not fall far from the tree, right?

Kim tried to further highlight how unique the experience was, noting, “I don’t think anyone has ever done this before.”

Once again, North chimed in with a perfect response, remarking, “Well, probably not to school, but firefighters did.”

And it seems that Ye enjoyed the firetruck adventure as much as his children. Not only did Kanye wear the firefighter gear, but he also happily snapped pics of his kids experiencing the unique ride.

“I think sometimes people are kind of bashful to be super dads,” Kanye told the cameras. “Everyone wants to be a cool dad, and sometimes you just gotta wear the fire hat.”

Ultimately, it was nice to see this sweet family moment for the Kardashian-West family. In a confessional, Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 and was declared legally single earlier this year, revealed that she wants her children to be around their dad “as much as possible.”

Though Kim and Kanye are still co-parenting their children, their one-on-one relationship has taken a turn. Kanye has feuded with Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, who he depicted getting kidnapped and buried alive in his “Eazy” music video.

The Saturday Night Live comedian later reached out to Kanye in the hopes of making peace, but also sent a selfie where he claimed that he was “in bed with your wife.” New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.