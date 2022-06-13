Ramiz Raja announces more cricket for Multan

MULTAN: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja appreciated the cricket lovers for the jam-packed stadium in all three matches of the series despite hot weather and announced that efforts would be made to bring more cricket in Multan.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series between Pakistan and West Indies here on Sunday, the PCB chairman said that the local people have showed their love and support for cricket.

He said that the stadium was jam-packed in all three matches despite the very hot weather condition in the city.

Raja announced that efforts would be made to bring the England cricket team and matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Multan Cricket Stadium by keeping in view the love and support of the local people.

He appreciated the local administration, security, and PCB officials for making the event successful. He said that the series was shifted to Multan at the last moment, but the head curator Riaz Ahmed and his team made the event possible by preparing pitches and outfield in a very short time otherwise the event was not possible. He announced a bonus for the team of head curator Riaz Ahmed.

PCB chairman lauded the Pakistan and West Indies cricket teams for the healthy competition even in the hot weather of Multan. He said that both teams have played their best adding that winning and losing was part of the game.