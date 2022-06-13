Badminton number one Axelsen wins Indonesia Masters title

JAKARTA: Danish badminton ace Viktor Axelsen clinched the men’s singles title at the Indonesia Masters on Sunday, beating Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen in straight sets. The world number one beat Chou 21-10, 21-12 in a 41-minute match held at the Istora sporting arena in Jakarta. Axelsen’s victory came after he downed home favourite Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the semi-finals. In the women’s singles, China’s Chen Yufei overcame Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon to win her first title since her gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. She defeated Ratchanok, who won the Indonesia Masters women’s title in 2020, in a 74-minute three-set match 21-16, 18-21, 21-15. Chen secured a place in the final after defeating compatriot He Bingjiao 21-17, 21-14 in the semis. After the Indonesia Masters, the Indonesia Open is set to begin on June 14 and will last until June 19. The back-to-back tournaments were highly anticipated by badminton fans after almost three years without live audiences in the Indonesian capital due to the coronavirus pandemic.