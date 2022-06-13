Football’s lawmakers to discuss implementation of semi-automated offside

DOHA: A semi-automated offside system could be used at this year’s World Cup with the International Football Association Board, the guardian of the laws of the game, set to discuss the introduction of the technology in Doha on Monday. The optical tracking system was trialled at the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi earlier this year and had also been tested at the Arab Cup in Qatar last December. The IFAB will not itself decide whether the technology should be in place at the World Cup but if it offers approval then world football’s governing body could go ahead with its introduction. “The semi-automated offside system still needs to be evaluated before a final decision is taken,” FIFA said, adding that it was simply “an additional tool to help the VAR”. Pierluigi Collina, chairman of FIFA’s referees committee, said earlier this year that the introduction of Video Assistant Referees — first used at the World Cup in 2018 — had been “very successful” but that making offside decisions semi-automated would mean greater accuracy and greater speed. The data-driven, limb-tracking technology uses both dedicated and broadcast cameras around the stadium to give the exact position of players on the pitch, offering referees precise information within seconds.