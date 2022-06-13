Livestock sector contributes 14pc in GDP

Livestock sector of Punjab has done remarkably well during last fiscal year with 14pc contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP). Recent economic survey and shared the satisfactory performance of the livestock sector. Livestock was contributing to approximately 61.9pc of agriculture value added and 14pc to the GDP. Animal husbandry was the most significant economic activity of the dweller of rural areas of Pakistan. More than 8m rural families were engaged in the livestock production and were deriving around 40pc of their income from the sector, said Dr Jamshaid while quoting the economic survey. Gross value addition of livestock had increased from Rs5269b (2020-21) to Rs 5,441 (2021-22). This sector should be prioritized for economic growth, food security and poverty alleviation as it had immense potential. He, however, hinted that government was taking different steps to promote the sector by export quality meat. Meat processing zones were being developed for the purpose. Steps were also in progress on breed improvement for enhanced productivity. During last year, the cattle strength increased from 51.5m to 53.4m. Similarly, the strength of buffaloes, cows, sheep, goats increased remarkably.