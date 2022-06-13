European markets close day in red

Major European markets closed Wednesday in negative territory, except for Spain, which registered a slight rise. The STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90pc of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries, lost 2.51 points, or 0.57pc, to end the day at 440.37. The UK’s FTSE 100 index was down 5.93, or 0.08pc, to 7,593 points. Germany’s DAX 30 dropped 0.76pc, or 110.63 points, to 14,445.99, while France’s CAC 40 decreased 0.8pc, or 51.72 points, to 6,448.63. Italy’s FTSE MIB lost 129.52 points, or 0.53pc, to stand at 24,236.67. Spain’s IBEX 35 was the only index posting a positive figure, up slightly by 1.1 points, or 0.01pc, to 8,842.7.