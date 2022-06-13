Most of loans taken to pay for PML-N’s debt

PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry Sunday lambasted Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb for making what he called ‘stupid remarks’ about the loans taken by the PTI-led government. “You will do have [such] stupid conversations if you keep playing Candy Crush [popular mobile phone game],” Fawad wrote on Twitter.

The statement came in response to Aurangzeb’s remarks about former finance minister Shaukat Tarin’s statement admitting that the PTI government had taken 76% of the loans taken in the entire history of Pakistan. Criticizing Marriyum, Fawad said the PTI government took loans worth $52 billion, of which $38 billion was spent on returning the loans taken by the PML-N government during their previous tenure. “If the beggar government doesn’t like [the] deal with IMF, why does it go to attend[the] IMF Board’s meetings?” he asked. Aurangzeb, while sharing a video clip about Tarin’s conversation with the media criticizing the federal budget 2022-23, had said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had to make a lot of similar confessions. “MrShaukatTarin finally admitted that Mr Imran took Rs20,000 billion worth of loans in his four-year government, which is 76% of the loans taken in Pakistan’s entire history,” she wrote.

Referring to the post-budget press conference of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Fawad said one could understand the ‘non-seriousness’ of the incumbent government by seeing the information minister busy playing games on her mobile phone. “One can judge how non-serious people in this government are by seeing that the finance minister is addressing the post-budget press conference and the information minister is continuously playing a video game on her phone sitting next to him,” Fawad wrote on Twitter.