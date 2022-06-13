CTD foils IED blast attempt in Quetta

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday foiled an attempt of another bomb explosion in Quetta as it recovered and diffused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a motorcycle.

Acting on a tip-off, CTD stopped a suspected motorcyclist during checking and recovered a two-kgs IED planted in it. The suspect was arrested and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) immediately defused the explosive device. A remote control and a pistol were also recovered from the suspect’s possession. The suspect was identified as Nizamuddin alias Khalid who confessed during the investigation that he was part of a nine-member terrorist group that carried out several terrorist activities including a suicide attack martyring DIG Hamid Shakeel. During the investigation, he revealed the plans to target buildings of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) and sessions court as well as police and FC. The suspect also admitted his involvement in IED blasts targeting vehicles of Rapid Response Group (RRG) Force and FC. CTD claimed the same group was behind the suicide blast in Serena Hotel’s car parking, IED blasts preying Pakistan Army and police trucks.

The group also carried out an IED motorcycle blast in Kandahari Bazaar while it was also behind the targeted killing of a shopkeeper in Quetta who belonged to the Hazara community. CTD said raids were being carried out to arrest other eight members of the terrorist group.