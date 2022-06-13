Fiji’s biggest threat ‘climate change, not conflict’

Fiji faces its biggest threat from “devastating climate change” rather than conflict, the country’s defence minister warned Sunday at a high-level security summit that has been dominated by geopolitical tensions. This weekend’s Shangri-La Dialogue, which brings together defence ministers from around the world, has seen sparring between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan while delegates also voiced concern about the Ukraine war. It comes as Beijing jostles with Western powers for influence over Pacific island nations. But Fijian Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu sought instead to focus attention on the threat posed by climate change to his Pacific country, which is regularly hit by cyclones. “Machine guns, fighter jets, ships… are not our primary security concern,” he told hundreds of delegates at the event in Singapore. “The single greatest threat to our very existence is… human-induced, devastating climate change. It threatens our very hopes and dreams of prosperity. “Waves are crashing at our doorsteps, winds are battering our homes, we are being assaulted by this enemy from many angles.”