FIA decides to grill Moonis for ‘money laundering’

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to launch a money-laundering probe against former federal minister and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi. A news report quoting FIA sources said ‘sufficient evidence’ had been collected against Moonis after which the agency decided to formally start an investigation against him.

Responding to the development, Moonis took to his official Twitter account and wrote “Bismillah” while sharing a screenshot of the news. Last year, former prime minister Imran Khan had tasked the FIA with investigating the sugar crisis throughout the country and find out who had benefited from it. Subsequently, a report by the agency released last year claimed that top PTI members as well as Moonis were among those who had allegedly gained from the sugar crisis in the country.