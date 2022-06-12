CJP forms two larger, four regular benches for next week hearing of important cases

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has constituted two larger and four regular benches at the principal seat Islamabad to hear a number of important cases during the week starting from Monday.

On Monday (June 13), the five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah would hear petition filed by former Islamabad High Court’s judge Shaukat Aziz SIddiqui seeking the apex court to set aside of report/opinion of Supreme Judicial Council and Notification issued by Ministry of Law dated October 11, 2018.

On Tuesday, a five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar would hear suo moto notice case on apprehension of undermining the Criminal Justice System by persons in authority. The bench one would comprise of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, on Tuesday the first bench would comprise of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

From Wednesday, the bench one would comprise of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ayesha A Malik. The second bench would comprise of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan while the third bench would comprise of Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

From Wednesday, the bench two would comprise of Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would form the fourth bench.

The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, post-arrest bail plea filed by Shahabuddin regarding misappropriation of Funds of TMA by Town Committee Bavrani, Larkana, Sindh, different flour mills petitions seeking allocation of wheat quota, Special Secretary-II (Law & Order), Home Tribal Affairs Department, Government of KP.

Moreover, the SC would hear NAB appeal seeking enhancement of sentence for accused Muhammad Anwar and others as they personal illegally allotted land at Taluka Shaheed Fazil Rahoo, Sindh and this is the violation of land grant policy, 1989, NAB appeal seeking cancellation of bail of accused Dawoodi Morkas accused of being Directors of M/s ASML and authorized signatory of its bank account in Sindh Bank, Clifton Branch, Karachi, received Rs.120 million from Govt. of Sindh.

Shahid Mehmood petition seeking re-opening of inquiry closed by NAB initiated on the information shared by the Petitioner with this Court in HRC No.30904-P/2013 regarding Corruption, Embezzlement, Mismanagement of public resources in BISP, post-arrest bail plea of Muhammad Ramzan and according to NAB the Petitioner, Ex-SE Pakistan Works Department was arrested by the NAB Authorities in investigation dated 14.09.2020 on the allegation that he has accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income / many properties in his name and in the name of his benamidars, Pakistan International Airline Pilots Association petition seeking fundamental rights of retired Pilots/Calculation of Pension and Pakistan Girls Guides Association petition regarding land in possession of Girls Guide Association, Punjab.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.