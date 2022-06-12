Top five trending skincare products of Chiltan Pure Pakistan

By now, we all are aware of one of the most reliable and authentic skincare and health brand Chiltan Pure Pakistan and its unique products that help us live, breathe and eat healthy. However, our top five most favourite skincare products by Chiltan Pure are as follows and we highly recommend these to everyone. Be sure to add these to your dressing tables.

Hyaluronic Serum – get perfect nourished and hydrated skin. It’s available for Rs 1,499. It rejuvenates skin’s youthful glow. It enhances the skin’s moisture balance. It brightens skin for a youthful luminescence. It alleviates dry skin. It reduces appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It improves skin hydration in 15 minutes. You can purchase it at https://chiltanpure.com/product/hyaluronic-acid-serum/

Aloe Vera Gel – it is for the face, hair and body and is available for Rs 999.

It is a moisturising sleeping pack. It causes glowing skin makeup. It nourishes your skin and hair. It removes acne and pimples. It is a moisture replenish for body. It is excellent for hair and skin. It reduces inflammation. It is loaded with vitamins and minerals. It hydrates the body. You can purchase it at https://chiltanpure.com/product/aloe-vera-gel/

Fenugreek & Blackseed Hair Shampoo – it is best for repairing damaged hair follicles. It is available for Rs 1,499. It helps supply essential nutrients to thinner hair. It works to boost hair growth. It repairs damaged hair follicles. It clears the scalp of flakes. It maintains scalp health. It stimulates hair regrowth. It prevents damage and is 100 percent natural. You can purchase it at https://chiltanpure.com/product/fenugreek-methi-blackseed-shampoo/

Rapunzel Hair Oil – it has combinations of different herbal oils and prevents from dandruff and hair fall, improves hair growth and promotes shiny, strong hair. It is available for Rs 999. It repairs damaged hair. It treats split ends. It gives your hair silky smooth shine and makes your hair softer and volumetric. You can purchase it at https://chiltanpure.com/product/rapunzel-hair-oil/

Vitamin C Serum – it is an anti-ageing formula for face and skin. It reduces appearance of wrinkles, dark circles and fine lines. It promotes a brighter and healthier skin tone. It is available for Rs 999. It lightens the skin tone. It protects from sun and pollution. It promotes collagen production. It improves hydration and moisture. It fights pigmentation. You can purchase it at https://chiltanpure.com/product/vitamin-c-serum/