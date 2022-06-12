Youth unemployment rate higher than average : Annual Plan 2022-23

The size of labour force has increased by 4.6m during 2014-2018 (equivalent to 1.4m per annum), said in an Annual Plan 2022-23.

According to details , approximately, half of the working-age population is out of the labour force, mainly due to very low female labour force participation (FLFP) rate and a high percentage of youth who are ‘Not in Education, Employment, or Training’ (NEET) with the NEET ratio remaining at 30-34pc between the years 2009-2018. Resultantly, youth unemployment rate is higher than the average unemployment rate. Similarly, the unemployment rate of graduates is the highest compared to uneducated and less educated.

Details of initiatives to impart quality skills development opportunities for the youth. The pandemic adversely impacted livelihood of about 22pc of workforce, as around 49pc of the working population faced job loss or decline in income before recovering to 33pc (52.6m) after first wave of COVID-19.