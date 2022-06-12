BISP allocations increased up to Rs364b from Rs250b

The budgetary allocations for the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) have been increased up to Rs364b from Rs250b for the year 2022-23. According to an official source, an amount of Rs.12b has been allocated to provide subsidy to the Utility Stores Corporation for ensuring provision of the basic commodities to the consumers on less rates while an additional Rs5b has been allocated to give subsidy during the holy month of Ramzan. The scope of Benazir Education Stipend Program will be expanded to 10 million children for which Rs35b has been earmarked in the budget. A total of Rs266b has been earmarked to provide cash transfer facility to nine million families (presently seven million families enrolled) under the Benazir Kafalat Program. Rs9b has been allocated in the budget for providing scholarships to 10,000 more students under Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Program. An amount of 21.5b will be utilized for expanding the scope of Benazir Nashonuma Program nationwide while Rs6b has been allocated for the treatment of deserving patients under the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal schemes.