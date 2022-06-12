Kayseria’s 4th Masters Collection is a work of art

Premium class retail brand Kayseria has unveiled its fourth Master’s Collection, featuring pure cotton silk, lawn and chiffon outfits, which are a must addition to your wardrobes this year.

Each design spins magic on a woman’s attire, welcoming Monsoon. What we love the most about this collection is the way miniature art has been depicted in the designs, setting each outfit apart from the rest.

With this collection, Kayseria aims to simultaneously revive the local artisans and industry of pure cotton silk, Dhaka malmal, masuri, Swiss lawn and chiffon – each design is sumptuous and rich, yet light, airy, liberating.

Buoyant ­yet melancholy, glorious but subdued! The mood is one of wistful longing; of the slow march of time until the arrival of Monsoon, with all its blessings, bluster and blissful release from the oppressive summer heat.

The colour palette is what we love the most about it. Kayseria’s signature one-tone outfits are always a hit, and this time they are replete with soft and demure yet vibrant pastels, representing the colours of dappled clouds, grey and white; of clear, vivid blue skies right after a downpour; of the different hues taken on by flowers and leaves, as dust and decay are washed off and replaced with beauty reinvigorated.

With this collection, we experience an iridescent display of glamour, patterns, florals, fresco and miniature art.

There is, in the Monsoon, a peculiar, magical quality; a je ne sais quoi, that fills up the senses with wonder. The soft rim ghim of raindrops, skipping from one leaf, down onto another; the smell of newly washed earth – petrichor; the pools of water that form, fleetingly, the stillness of their surfaces disturbed by falling leaves and the last few raindrops that were a little late in leaving their resident cloud; the soft, grey embrace of the newly washed air, before the humidity sets in and the magic evaporates.

Hence, Kayseria’s fourth Masters Collection is a stunning and beautiful tribute to the season on Monsoon. Just as this season provides respite and relief from the scorching summer, Kayseria’s newest collection breathes life into your summer look with its uniqueness.

The one place where this same magic will stay on, however, is Kayseria’s Masters Collection, with an attention to detail and quality that will continue to reward its wearer with timeless beauty, comfort and elegance.

We absolutely can’t wait to get our hands on the collection!