Shahrukh felt NCB painted him and Aryan as criminals amid drugs case

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan grabbed massive media attention for all the wrong reasons.

The star kid was arrested in a drug case after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship where he was partying with his friends.

While Shah Rukh’s family maintained silence during the investigations, recently, the India Today magazine has reported the first comments by the family on the eight-month ordeal.

The story titled Lessons from The Aryan Khan Case, by Raj Chengappa, Sanjay Singh, NCB’s deputy director-general, who headed the SIT, reveals his conversations with Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Singh said that after he told Aryan that he had come with ‘an open mind’, the 24-year-old asked, “Sir, you have painted me as an international drug trafficker, that I finance drug trafficking – aren’t these charges absurd?”

“They did not find any drugs on my person that day and yet they arrested me. Sir, you have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation. Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail – did I really deserve it?” Aryan reportedly asked.

The officer further revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was concerned about his son’s mental health and told him that Aryan was not sleeping well and he had to keep him company through the night.

Shah Rukh also said that his son was “being vilified” even though there was no substantial evidence against him.

“We have been painted as some kind of big criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society and we find it going to work tough every day,” SRK told Singh. Aryan was cleared of all charges by the NCB last month because of a lack of sufficient evidence.