Sunday, June 12, 2022


TikTok dance group going viral for performing on ‘Kana Yaari,’ Kali kali aankhein’

Staff Report

TikTok is currently one of the most-loved social media apps across the world which have given birth to a number of viral sensations.

This time around, a boys’ dance group from Oslo is taking the internet by storm.

Known as The Quick Styleee on TikTok is a group of about 7 men from different backgrounds grooving to some tracks that we grew up listening, and others which are currently trending worldwide. Recently, The Quick Styleee shared a few dance performances from a wedding that the group attended.

The Quick Styleee also grooved to Coke Studio 14’s Kana Yaari, originally performed by Kaifi Khalil x Eva B x Abdul Wahab Bugti.

