President Alvi says trend of Islamophobia worsening in India

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday strongly condemned the disproportional use of force on Indian Muslim protestors in many cities across India on Friday.

The use of force resulted in the Shahadat of two innocent protestors and unwarranted arrest of hundreds of peaceful demonstrators.

The president termed the brutal use of force against protestors who were demanding the arrest and exclusion from party of two members of the BJP for using highly derogatory remarks and disrespecting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as unjust and highly condemnable.

The president said that violence against Muslims on flimsy pretexts by various ‘Hindutva’ groups with complete impunity, and often under state patronage, highlighted the worsening trend of Islamophobia and extremism in India.

The president called upon India to shun its Hindutva policies and stop targeting its minorities, hurting their religious sentiments and put an end to rising incidents of violence and spreading of hate against Indian minorities, especially Muslims.

The President urged India to stop using brutal force against peaceful demonstrators and ensure that decisive and demonstrable action was taken against those responsible for making derogatory remarks and attacking the dignity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

India must also take immediate steps to protect its minorities from human rights violations, ensure their safety, security and well-being and allow them to profess and practice their faiths in peace, he added.

He also called upon the international community to take immediate cognizance of the grievously aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India.