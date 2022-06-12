Provincial budget to focus on maximum relief to masses: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that the focus of provincial budget was to provide maximum relief to masses in the present circumstances and to bring essential edibles to the access of common man.

He said the present government was taking out-of-the-box steps in an attempt to bring ease in the lives of people. The CM underscored that no burden would be put on the poor people in the coming budget and steps would be taken to address difficulties of the common man, said a handout issued here.

He said the country was facing economic challenges; however, the government was making efforts to avert the prevailing situation. He said the government was devising a comprehensive plan to provide relief to masses as special steps would be proposed in the budget to control inflation.

The historic package to provide subsidised flour across the province would continue in the next fiscal year as well, he added.

Rs3.27m scholarship distributed among 111 minority students: Chairman Standing Committee for Minorities Affairs & Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sindhu Saturday distributed educational scholarships worth Rs.3.27 million among 111 minority students of Faisalabad division.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at Metropolitan Corporation Hall Faisalabad where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lt. (retd) Sohail Ashraf, MPA Sheikh Ejaz Ahmad and others were also present.

The Standing Committee chairman said that the government was committed to providing equal educational opportunities to all segments of society. Scholarships were also being provided to talented and deserving students belonging to minorities, he added.

He provided scholarship of Rs. 75,000 to 5 matric-level students, Rs. 769,000 to 38 intermediate-level students, Rs. 1.2 million to 40 students of graduation level, Rs. 385,000 to 11 students of master degree level and Rs. 850,000 to 17 students of professional education.