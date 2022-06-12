KMU approves budget for year 2022-23

The Senate meeting of Khyber Medical University (KMU) was held here Saturday which was chaired by provincial finance minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra. The meeting approved the budget of the Varsity for financial year 2022-23.

On the occasion, the meeting was briefed by Vice Chancellor (VC) about details of various aspects of the budget.

The Senate also approved other matters including recruitment of new staff under CP fund and gave conditional approval to make CP rules according to provincial government’s existing procedure.

The finance minister also directed KMU authorities to improve targets of surplus budget and to conduct further work on fee structure of the Varsity.

The Senate meeting was attended among others by MPA Makil Wajid, VC KMU Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, members and secretaries of higher education, finance and establishment.