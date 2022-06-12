KP police to purchase drones for patrolling, aerial surveillance

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has decided to purchase drones to enhance patrolling and to conduct aerial surveillance of targeted venues.

In a press statement issued by Central Police Office, the step has been taken as part of measures to introduce modern policing. The estimated cost of the project was Rs 50 Million under which drones, cameras and copters would be purchased. The policemen would be provided necessary training to operate the most modern drone system. In the first phase, the drones for aerial surveillance would be used at Mardan, Bannu, D I Khan, Abbottabad, Swat and Kohat districts and later the facility would be extended to other parts of the province after monitoring the results.