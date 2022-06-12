Murad, Agha, Marri grieved over death of Mendhro

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Dr. Sikandar Mendhro here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister telephoned Zikrya Mendhro son of the deceased and condoled with him over the death of his father.He appreciated the services of the deceased for the party. The Chief Minister said that Dr. Sikandar Mendhro worked hard for the health ans fisheries sectors.He said that PPP had been deprived of a good leader.

Acting Governor expresses grief over Senator Dr. Sikandar Mendhro’s death: Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of PPP Senator Dr. Sikandar Mendhro here on Saturday. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul and grant courage to the bereaved family members.

The Governor said that the services of Dr. Mendhro for PPP could not be forgotten. He said that the deceased also played an important role in the field of health as a doctor. Wahab expresses grief on demise of Sikandar Mendhro: Spokesperson of Sindh government and administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed profound grief over demise of senior PPP leader Senator Dr. Sikandar Mendhro. In a statement issued here on Saturday Murtaza Wahab lauded political and humanitarian services of Dr. Sikandar Mendhro and said that deceased’s services to the PPP will be remembered for long. He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant is family fortitude and patience to bear the loss.

Sikandar Mendhro who also served as provincial minister in Sindh cabinet was diagnosed with cancer and passed away in a US hospital where he was under treatment for two months.

Marri grieved over death of Mendhro: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Shazia Atta Marri has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) senior leader and former Sindh Minister Dr Sikander Ali Mandhro.

In a condolence message on Saturday, Shazia Marri said that it was saddened to know about the death of Dr Sikander Ali Mandhro. She said we share the grief of bereaved family in this hour of sorrow and the services rendered by late Dr Sikander Mandhro for supremacy of democracy in the country will always be remembered. She prayed that May Allah Almighty grant higher ranks to the departed soul in the heaven and patience to his family.