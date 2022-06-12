Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in the wee hours in Kulgam district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation in the wee hours, today, in the Khandipora area of the district. The occupation authorities have suspended the internet service in the area while the operation was going on till last reports came in. IG Punjab takes notice of two persons killing: Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident in which two persons were killed in a firing incident on a car in Sundar Mohalnawal area of Lahore and demanded a report from CCPO Lahore. IG Punjab directed the senior police officers to reach the spot immediately and said that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible with the help of Safe City cameras. IG Punjab directed that teams should be formed immediately for the arrest of the accused and they will be strictly punished accordingly.