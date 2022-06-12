Campaign on dental safety launched

Sarwar Foundation on Saturday announced to launch an awareness campaign on dental safety and prevention of dental diseases in government and private

educational institutions across Punjab including Lahore.

Sarwar Foundation Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar and Head of Dental Consultant Dr Waheedur Rehman have also signed an agreement regarding the awareness campaign while Director Sarwar Foundation Fariha, Dr Kiran, Dr Hina, and others were also present. Talking to the media, Sarwar Foundation Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar said that toothbrushes and pastes would also be distributed among children free of cost.

She added in the first phase, around 100,000 children of public and private schools would be targeted and for that around 30 teams of the foundation with eminent doctors would visit different educational institutions.

She said protecting children from dental disease was top priority of the foundation. “We thank Dr Waheedur Rehman who has decided to provide full support in this regard, and surely when Sarwar Foundation and Dental Consultant work together, we will definitely succeed in our mission” she said. Perveen Sarwar said the Sarwar Foundation would also provide all resources for free treatment of deserving children who could not get treatment for dental diseases. Dr Waheedur Rehman repeated his resolve to work with Sarwar Foundation, saying that it was matter of great pride to serve children and hoped for success of the campaign.