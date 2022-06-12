Advans Pakistan Microfinance Bank opens new branch in Malir

Advans Pakistan continues to expand its footprint in Sindh, specifically Karachi, with the opening of their new Branch in Malir Town at Darakshan Society, Malir colony, Main Shahra-e Faisal Road, near Kalaboard Pul, Karachi on Saturday. The launch event was attended by the senior representatives of local business bodies, regulators of microfinance sector, customers of Advans Pakistan, media and others. Speaking at the opening ceremony CEO Advans Pakistan, Mr. Guillaume VALENCE said that “the launch of Malir branch is specifically geared at meeting the fast growing demand of financial services in this part of the city. We believe that the growth of small entrepreneurs is the engine for sustainable economic and social development in Pakistan. With our motto of Growing Together, we aim to offer quality customer experience, client centric services and products that are adapted to the financial needs of our clients.” Advans Pakistan Microfinance Bank Ltd. Is the Pakistani subsidiary of Advans International, one of the leading microfinance network worldwide. It aims at becoming the preferred financial partner of small businesses in Sindh, where it was granted a license to operate under the Microfinance Institutions Ordinance, 2001. In its 9 countries of operation, Advans Group has built model financial institutions which contribute to strengthening local small businesses, creating a sustaining jobs and improving clients’ living standards to foster private sector led economic and social development in Africa, Middle East and Asia.