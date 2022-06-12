Minister seeks plan to shift railway to solar energy

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique chaired multiple meetings on Saturday at Lahore Railways Headquarters. The Federal Minister directed that a complete feasibility report of the plan to shift railway facilities across the country to solar energy should be prepared and submitted to the Ministry of Railways on urgent basis and early payment of arrears of railway employees should be planned. The Federal Minister spoke to the victim of the Zakaria Express incident on the phone and assured her his full support. A senior lady officer has been appointed focal person for the victim. It has been decided that the private train operator will pay all the legal dues of the affected woman. The federal minister directed the railway authorities to follow up the case and provide financial assistance and job to the affected lady.