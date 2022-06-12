Enough of this war

It’s very important to understand that while both Russia and Ukraine are still playing the hand dealt to them to the best of their own abilities, it is in fact the United States of America that is turning out to have made the biggest miscalculation in the needlessly lingering war eastern Europe.

The sanctions did hurt Russia, of course, but not nearly in the way that they were meant to and if anything, they have only strengthened Moscow’s resolve to see this fight through and settle the matter of Nato’s expansion right up to its front yard once and for all. Now Ukraine is complaining that it is not getting the backing and help it needs and was promised, even as Russia chokes its economy with no end in sight.

Everybody could see that this was not going to be a contained conflict. Now grain exports to much of Asia and Africa are compromised, the commodity market is in a tail spin, and economies of three continents are held hostage by a war that would never even have started if not for the insatiable imperialistic overdrive of the sole superpower.

However, the turning point might well be America’s domestic economic problems. It was able to fight off the pandemic well enough, but deep economic easing has now pushed inflation to a four-decade high and the commodity super cycle fuelled by the Ukraine war is upsetting the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike, forcing bond yields up amid expectations of a sharper increase than previously thought, which also means slowing down America’s economic recovery.

For those who have been watching closely, an unfair and completely needless war that started only because of America and Europe’s political ambitions might have to be abandoned midway because America’s own economy is tanking because of it. It’s best for all parties to get together and end this war now, before it causes any more unintended damage, in or outside the US. *