PPP Multan chapter extol budgetary allocations, increase in BISP funds

MULTAN: Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Habibullah Shakir, Arshid Iqbal Bhutta, Rana Naek Muhammad, Saleem Shehzad and many others on Saturday hailed the budget especially huge allocations for Benazir Income Support Programme. They also urged upon parliament to increase the salaries of government employees further. They also welcomed keeping Health Card scheme operational.

The PPP leadership hailed decision to eliminate sales tax on spare parts of tractor, agriculture machinery and seeds of different crops. The establishment of University in North Wazirastan and provision of one lakh laptops is also commendable step by the incumbent government, they concluded.