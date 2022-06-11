Students’ practical exams disrupted by ECP announcement

The Lahore Education Board changed the location of hundreds of students’ practical examination centres after the provincial election commission decided to set up its display centres at these halls.

Students are concerned about the relocation of their practical examination centres. The Lahore Board has issued new roll number slips, which will be distributed to students during their final Pakistan Studies paper.

The new roll number slips could also be downloaded from the Lahore Education Board’s website.

Students must appear for practical exams according to a new schedule at new examination centres, according to the board.