PM approves new transit visa policy for Afghan citizens: Sufi

ISLAMABAD: Head of PM’s Strategic Reforms Initiatives Salman Sufi Saturday said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had approved a new transit visa policy for the Afghan immigrant citizens.

Taking a notice of the issues faced by the Afghan citizens and the illegal immigration, the prime minister had accorded his nod to the new policy, he added.

Sufi further informed that under the new policy, the Government of Pakistan would issue 30-day transit visas to Afghan citizens within 24 hours, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Those countries that had granted immigration to the Afghan citizens, could apply for transit visas from Pakistan, he added.