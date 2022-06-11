Ghee price massively reduced at Utility Stores

The Utility Stores Corporation has announced a massive cut in the price of ghee with immediate effect in a surprise move following the federal government’s tough budget announcement.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, the price of ghee at Utility Stores has been reduced by Rs55 per kilogramme, bringing the price down to Rs300 per kilogramme.

It’s worth noting that the price of ghee was raised from Rs260 to Rs355 per kg on June 1st, but has since been reduced by Rs55 to Rs300 per kg.

Imran Khan, the former prime minister, had announced a relief package in which the price of ghee was set at Rs260 per kg with a subsidy.