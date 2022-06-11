VP PAJCCI terms federal budget as relief oriented, balanced

PESHAWAR: Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has termed the federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year as a relief oriented and balanced.

Expressing his reaction to the federal budget presented on Friday by Federal Minister for Finance, Miftah Ismail, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said the increase in salaries of government employees is a great relief while keeping in view the prevailing pace of hike in prices of essential commodities.

The rise in pension is also a commendable step announced by the government because senior citizens are the hard-to-press segment of society due to dearness and deserve a lot of attention and care, he added.

Zia also appreciated the withdrawal of taxes on the installation of solar panels that will help people in coping with the prevailing wave of electricity shortfall ensuing in hours-long power outages.

Reducing prices of renewable sources of electricity will help in more power generation through investment by people, Zia opined.

Zia said the measures taken by the government for the promotion of Pak-Afghan trade are also appreciated and expressed the hope that such an approach will be continued in future for increasing the volume of regional trade.