Trailer of ‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’ released, promises high-quality entertainment

The trailer of Pakistan’s most awaited feature film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is out and the content of the film promises high-quality entertainment.

The trailer showcases several fight scenes, some celebratory dance numbers and a climactic sequence with a bike chase that will be a first for Pakistani cinema. It seems like it will be the first film since 2018’s ‘Teefa in Trouble’ to exhibit thrilling action sequences.

When the teaser for the film first released in October of 2020, it was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film promised a lot of action, masala and like all of Fizza Ali Meerza and Nabeel Qureshi’s films, a social message.

The line “Jaantay ho Noton par Quaid-e-Azam ki tasveer kyun hai?” is a powerful one for the mass audience and will echo throughout Pakistan if the film plays its cards right.

The film stars Fahad in lead role, Fizza and Nabeel’s golden boy who has headlined the “Na Maloom Afraad” franchise, “Actor in Law”, and “Load Wedding”. It also stars Mahira Khan, in her first appearance on the big screen since 2019’s “Superstar”. Other co-stars include the veteran Nayyer Ejaz, the ever-green Javed Sheikh, the legendary actor Qavi Khan, and the instantly recognizable actor Mehmood Aslam.

Several stars from the Pakistan showbiz industry were seen on the trailer launch of the film in Karachi on Thursday evening. Fahad was looking dapper in a casual outfit while Mahira Khan donned a white gown.