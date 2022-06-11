Sarah Khan shares adorable video of Alyana

Popular actress Sarah Khan and her adorable daughter Alyana Falak were spotted serving major mother-daughter goals in the recent viral video.

The Sabaat star shared the cutest video of her bundle of joy who was spotted laughing her heart out with the mother. Needless to say, the video is melting hearts online.

The aforementioned video shows the Raqs e Bismil actress enjoying parenting with her cute daughter as the two spend quality time together. Baby Alyana bursts into fits of giggles as Sarah zooms in the camera.

The videos won the hearts of her fans as they couldn’t help but pour their love for the beautiful baby girl.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June last year.

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz.