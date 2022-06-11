Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar’s new video wins over the Internet

Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar are two incredibly gifted actors in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. After creating magic with their performances, they now amuse fans with their off-screen antics. Recently, the Diyar e Dil actor left the fans delighted as he shared a BTS video where he leaves no stones unturned to hilariously pull his co-star’s leg. The aforementioned video shows the duo shooting a wedding sequence where Mikaal jokes about Saba practicing for her real wedding while on the sets of ‘Fraud’. Needless to say, the Baaghi actor’s reaction is the cutest. Directed by the famous director Saqib Khan, the drama serial Fraud has been penned by the talented Zanjabeel Asim Shah who also wrote popular shows Cheekh and Pyar Ka Sadqay. On the work front, Saba Qamar has graced the big screens with her spectacular performance in the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli.