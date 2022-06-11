Australia target 3-0 sweep, Sri Lanka eye batting revival as final T20I today

PALLEKELE: The tour has moved to the hill country of Kandy for the final T20I and opening games of the ODI series. Australia wrapped up their first trophy of the trip in barely 24 hours with back-to-back wins in Colombo, although the second one came in an untidy chase that was a reminder of previous collapses against spin on the subcontinent. But their bowling, led by Josh Hazlewood, has been very impressive and Jhye Richardson’s return seamlessly covered the absence of Mitchell Starc who will continue to be sidelined by his badly cut finger. Sri Lanka have to find a way to put more runs on the board to give their attack a reasonable total to bowl at. As they showed in the second match, and on the tour of Australia earlier this year, they can cause plenty of uneasy moments but it’s rare that totals of 120 will be enough even when Wanindu Hasaranga can spin a web.

Dasun Shanaka had appeared to make significant strides in his middle-order batting role during the series against India in February where, although Sri Lanka lost, he made 47 off 19 balls and 74 off 38 in the last two matches. But it’s not gone so well against Australia with a second-ball duck then 14 off 17 deliveries in the second outing. He has also stopped using himself with the ball. The last time Australia played a T20I in Pallekele, Glenn Maxwell hit the small matter of 145 off 65 balls – the only two occasions he has opened in T20Is came on that tour and he followed the century with 66 in Colombo. He had the chance to take his side to victory two days ago, but picking out long-off in Hasaranga’s last over heaped pressure on the chase especially when Ashton Agar then fell first ball. Although he was Player of the Series against Sri Lanka in February it has been a little while since he has cut loose with full effect for Australia.

The home side has been unchanged so far and may give the batting line-up one more chance, but if they wanted to freshen things up the uncapped Nuwanidu Fernando would be an option. Chamika Karunaratne wasn’t used with the ball on Wednesday so they may also consider the balance of the attack.

Squads:

Sri Lanka (possible) 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Danushka Gunathilaka, 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Kusal Mendis (wk), 5 Bhanuka

Rajapaksa, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Maheesh

Theekshana, 11 Nuwan Thushara.

Australia (possible) 1 Aaron Finch (capt), 2 David Warner, 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Steven Smith, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Ashton Agar, 9 Jhye Richardson, 10 Kane Richardson, 11 Josh Hazlewood.