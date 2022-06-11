Murray to face Kyrgios after stunning Tsitsipas in Stuttgart

STUTTGART: Andy Murray upset top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 on Friday for a place in the Stuttgart semi-finals as the former world number one claimed his first top five win since 2016. Next up for the three-time major winner is an intriguing clash with Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios. The 35-year-old Murray said the strong winds, which featured in his first two wins this week, were missing as he put on a top serving performance to defeat world number five Tsitsipas who won their only previous match at the US Open last year. Murray last reached an ATP semi-final in January in Sydney on his way to the final. On Saturday, he will take on Kyrgios after Marton Fucsovics had to quit with back pain when trailing 7-6 (7/3), 3-0. Kyrgios stands 1-5 against Murray but won their last meeting on grass at Queen’s Club in 2018. German Oscar Otte advanced to the last four when French opponent Benjamin Bonzi was unable to take to the court due to stomach pains. Matteo Berrettini moved into the final four with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego. Berrettini, only just back after three months out due to hand surgery, said he would have preferred to go through in straight sets. Last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Berrettini, who will lose his world top 10 standing with no ranking points to be awarded at the All England Club following the ban on Russian and Belarusian players, said he will just have to make do with his grass preparation.