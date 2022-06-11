President emphasizes enhancing bilateral engagements between Pakistan, Brunei Darussalam

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday stressed the need to further enhance bilateral engagements with Brunei Darussalam at all levels, including the trade, business, investment and economic sectors.

The president, in a meeting with the outgoing High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam Pengiran Abdul Samad bin Pengiran Haji Metasan, who called on him, highlighted that Pakistan was pursuing investor-friendly policies. He hoped that investors from Brunei Darussalam would consider investing in Pakistan’s energy, agriculture and education sectors. The president said that Pakistan and Brunei Darussalam had excellent bilateral relations which were rooted in shared values, religious commonalities and cooperative partnership. “Both the brotherly countries enjoy a deep level of trust and understanding on a range of issues, including Islamophobia, cooperation within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and issues related to global peace”, he added. He emphasised the need for bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture for effective utilization of scarce water resources and to increase the productivity of vast agricultural land using sophisticated technology. He further stated that Pakistan could offer training to Brunei’s diplomatic and military personnel. The president also highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), adding that the incidents of violence against Indian minorities, particularly against Muslims, had intensified under the Modi regime’s patronage.

He said that Pakistan was looking forward to the visit of Sultan of Brunei to Pakistan. He appreciated the efforts of the outgoing high commissioner for the betterment and strengthening of relations between the two brotherly countries. The president expressed the hope that the outgoing envoy would continue to work to further strengthen bilateral ties.