Rs 5.716b earmarked for Science and Technological Research Division in PSDP 2022-23

The government has allocated Rs5.716b for various projects of the Science and Technological and Research Division in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23.

According to budgetary documents issued on Friday, Rs190m has been earmarked for the 34 on-going schemes of the Science and Technological Research Division while Rs5.5264b has been allocated for the one new scheme.

Among the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs400m has been allocated for the Gene Editing of Biological Agents for Nutritional Biochemical and Therapeutical purpose, Rs380m for Digital Transformation, Strengthening and Automation of PCSIR and Rs360m for Development of Computer controlled Fermenters ad Production of Biochemicals and Bioproducts.

Rs 351.21m has been earmarked for Establishment of facilities for Industrial Production of Nanomaterials in Latif Ebrahim Jamal Nanotechnology Centre (Knowledge Economy Initiative) and Rs350m each for Establishment of Material Resource Centre and Development of Additive Manufacturing and Reverse Engineering Centre at PCSIR and Cultivation and Processing of Medicinal and Industrial Cannabis on Experimental Fields and Establishment of testing and product development facilities at PCDIR Laboratories Complex, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi.

An amount of Rs300m has been allocated each for Science Talent Farming Scheme (STFS) for Young Students (Phase-I) and Launching of STEM in Pakistan, Phase-I, Rs286.413m for Strengthening of Oceanographic Research Sub Station Gwadar Pakistan, Rs250m each for Monitoring the Sea Water Intrusion, Sea Level Rise, Coastal Erosion and Land Subsidence along Sindh and Balochistan Coast and Establishment of Additional Production Lines for Research and Development of Indigenous Electromedical Devices at NUST.

Rs200m has been earmarked each for Certification Incentive Program for SMEs under PQ Initiative 2025, Research, Development and Innovation program in PCSIR and Medical Equipment and Devices Innovation Centre (MEDICen).

Among the new schemes, Rs190m has been allocated for one project of Establishment of NUST Chip Design Centre (PC-II).