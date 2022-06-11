Gold price declines by Rs500 to Rs140,400 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs500 per tola and was sold at Rs140,400 on Friday against its sale at Rs140,900 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also decreased by Rs430 and was sold at Rs120,370 as compared to Rs120,800 whereas that of ten-gram gold declined to Rs110,340 compared to its sale at Rs110,732, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver also decreased by Rs30 to Rs1450 as compared to Rs570 whereas that of ten grams declined to 1320.30 against its sale at Rs1346.02. The price of gold in international market dipped by $8 and was traded at $1840 compared to its sale at $1848, the association reported.