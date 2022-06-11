Rupee sheds Rs1.59 against dollar

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by Rs1.59 against the USD in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs202.35 against the previous day’s closing of Rs200.76. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs200.6 and Rs202.6 respectively. The price of Euro depreciated by 03 paisas and closed at Rs215.01 against the previous day’s closing of Rs215.04. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.51, whereas an increase of Rs1.06 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs252.40 as compared to its last closing of Rs251.34. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 43 paisas to close at Rs55.09 and Rs53.94 respectively.