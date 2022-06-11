Taxes in Budget 2022-23

* Tax on banking companies to go up from 39% to 42%

* Advanced tax on vehicles over 1600 cc is proposed

* For vehicles with electric engine, a 2% tax will be levied

* Payments made with credit, debit, prepaid cards to be taxed at 1%

* Proposal to give tax exemption for import of solar panels

* Sales tax on tractors, agricultural implements and wheat may be withdrawn

* Tax exemption cap increased from Rs 600,000 to Rs1.2 million for salaried class

* Tax on profit from Behbud Saving Certificates to be reduced to 5%

* 15% tax on capital gains on immovable property for one-year holding period proposed

* Advanced tax on sale, purchase of immovable properties to be raised to 2%

* Minimum tax bracket for small business persons to be raised to Rs0.6m

* Exemption of complete custom duty on more than 30 pharmaceutical ingredients

* Withholding tax abolished on film distributors