Taxes in Budget 2022-23

* Tax on banking companies to go up from 39% to 42% * Advanced tax on vehicles over 1600 cc is proposed * For vehicles with electric engine, a 2% tax will be levied * Payments made with credit, debit, prepaid cards to be taxed at 1% * Proposal to give tax exemption for import of solar panels * Sales tax on tractors, agricultural implements and wheat may be withdrawn * Tax exemption cap increased from Rs 600,000 to Rs1.2 million for salaried class * Tax on profit from Behbud Saving Certificates to be reduced to 5% * 15% tax on capital gains on immovable property for one-year holding period proposed * Advanced tax on sale, purchase of immovable properties to be raised to 2% * Minimum tax bracket for small business persons to be raised to Rs0.6m * Exemption of complete custom duty on pharmaceutical ingredients * Exemption of complete custom duty on more than 30 pharmaceutical ingredients * Withholding tax abolished on film distributors