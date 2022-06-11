PTI’s Billion Tree Tsunami gets Rs4.5 billion less than last year’s

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government has decided to continue the 10 Billion Trees Tsunami Project. The project was launched by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The current government has proposed Rs9.45 billion for PTI’s flagship project, Rs4.5 billion less than last year’s funds.

In addition, it has been suggested to change the name of the project be changed from Billion Tree Tsunami to “Green Pakistan Program”.

The former prime minister and PTI Chief Imran Khan launched the project in September 2019. The total estimated cost of the project is more than Rs25.180 billion while Rs12.39 billion had already been spent by June 2021.

In the last financial year, Rs14 billion was allocated for this project while Rs9.50 billion was allocated for three climate change projects.

The federal government has released the Pakistan Economic Survey for the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22.

The economic survey, which provides key indicators about the performance of the government, shows that Pakistan achieved Gross Domestic Product (GPD) targets across all sectors.