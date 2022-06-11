Construction of dams major focus in forthcoming budget: Miftah

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said the federal government planned to spend Rs 100 billion on construction of multipurpose dams to meet energy and water needs of the country. In his budgetary speech 2022-23 in the National Assembly here, he said this amount would be spent on dams such as Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand, Dasu, Nai Gaj Dam and command area projects. Similarly, he said priority would be accorded to small dams, sewerage schemes and less developed areas. He said energy and water resources projects were interlinked and allocation of Rs183 billion have been made in the forthcoming budget.