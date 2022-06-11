Govt earmarks Rs2.23b for Defence Division under PSDP 2022-23

The federal government has allocated an amount of Rs 2.232 billion for five on-going and as many new schemes under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for Fiscal Year 2022-23.

According to a budgetary document released here on Friday, an amount of Rs 1824.575 million allocated for the five on-going schemes of the Defence Division.

An amount of Rs613.575 million has been allocated for the Construction of Multi Functional Office Building at DCI, Rs 300 million for Development of ICT and Artificial Intelligence-Based Precision Agriculture System utilizing dual-use Aerospace Technologies -GreenAI, and Rs 21 million for the Establishment of FG Degree College for Boys at Kohat (Revised). The maximum amount of Rs 800 million has been allocated for the Establishment of National Aerospace Science & Technology Park (NASTP) Aviation City Pakistan (ACP) and Rs 90 million were earmarked for the Feasibility Study for Establishment of National Spatial Data Infrastructure (NSDI) for Pakistan.

The federal government had allocated an amount of Rs 407.515 million for new schemes including Rs 21 million for Establishment of New Generation National Geodetic Datum of Pakistan, Rs 86.515 million for the Establishment of Institute of Inclusive Education, Islamabad and Rs 50 million for NIHD Center of Excellence for Preventive, Cardiovascular Research & Development (NEPCARD) and as many for Acquisition of Land from CDA for Establishing Medcial City at Islamabad by National University of Medical Science (Phase-I).