Rs9.6b reserved for climate change under PSDP 2022-23

The Federal Government has allocated Rs 9.6 billion under Public Service Development Programme (PSDP) for Climate Change Division in the fiscal year 2022-23.

According to a budgetary document released here on Friday, an amount of Rs 9.5 billion has been allocated for ongoing schemes while 100 million were earmarked for a new scheme in the PSDP 2022-23.

The ongoing schemes include Capacity Building on Water Quality Monitoring and SDG 6 (6.1) Reporting at a cost of Rs 23million; Climate Resilient Urban Human Settlements at Unit at an amount of Rs 19 million was earmarked.

The maximum allocations were earmarked for Upscaling of Green Pakistan Programme (Revised) at a cost of Rs 9.4 billion.

An amount of Rs 100 million were allocated for the much awaited Islamabad Zoo project that would be transformed into a wildlife sanctuary and animal preserve zone.

Govt earmarks Rs2.2b for Defence Production Division under PSDP 2022-23: Federal Government has allocated an amount of Rs 2.2 billion for two on-going schemes under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for Fiscal Year 2022-23.

According to a budgetary document released here on Friday, the maximum amount was allocated for an ongoing scheme at a cost of Rs 2 billion.

An amount of Rs 200 million has been allocated for Establishment of Project Management Cell (PMC) for Creation of Shipyard at Gwadar, and Rs 2 billion for the Infrastructure Upgradation of Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KSEW).

Around Rs2,100m allocated for Information Division’s development projects under PSDP: The government has allocated around Rs 2100 million for Information and Broadcasting Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2022-2023 for five ongoing and 12 new projects.

According to the budgetary document released here on Friday, the government has specified Rs1588.335 million for the new projects and Rs 511 million for ongoing projects of the Information and Broadcasting Division.

Among the ongoing projects, an allocation of Rs 298.956 million have been earmarked for restructuring of news operations of the Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC). Rs 62.709 million have been allocated for the establishment of the Pakistan Information Centre (Phase-I).

Moreover, Rs 50 million each has been allocated for establishment of 100KW medium wave radio station at Gwadar, rehabilitation of medium wave services at Muzaffarabad and replacement of medium wave transmitter at Mirpur.

Rs 503 million have been earmarked for National Information Media Archives Repository, whereas Rs 300 million have been set aside for Central Monitoring Unit.

For the establishment of the Sautul Quran FM network, Phase-II Rs 212 million have been apportioned.

Rs 104.650 million have been earmarked for PTV terrestrial digitalization of DTMB-A through grant-in-aid from the Government of China. Rs 100 million each has been allocated for each of the three projects including the rehabilitation of medium wave services from Khairpur, upgradation of studios and master control rooms, and film institute at PTV Academy.