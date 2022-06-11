Govt allocates over Rs1.8b for Law Division

The Federal Government has allocated Rs 1813.892 million under PSDP for Law and Justice Division in the fiscal 2022-23.

An amount of Rs 1722.992 million has been allocated for the ongoing schemes, while Rs 90.900 million for the new schemes.

The ongoing schemes include; construction of new building for the Supreme Court, branch registry at Karachi at a cost of Rs 500.000 million and construction of Legal Facilitation Centre, Islamabad High Court at Constitution Avenue at a cost of Rs 450.000 million.

Automation of Federal Courts/Tribunals (Phase-II) at a cost of Rs 393.781 million; Construction of Federal Courts/Tribunals Complex at Lahore an amount of Rs 100 million.

Some of the new schemes include; construction of Strengthening and Capacity Enhancement of Legal Wings of Ministry of Law and Justice and Federal Ministries/Divisions at a cost of Rs 74 million and Construction of office of the Attorney General for Pakistan, office of Advocate/ Prosecutor General and other allied offices in connection with the Supreme Court of Pakistan (PC-II), Islamabad an amount of Rs 16.900 million has been earmarked.

Govt allocates over Rs207.917m for Narcotics Control Division under PSDP 2022-23: The Federal Government has allocated Rs 207.917 million under Public Service Development Programme (PSDP) for Narcotics Control Division for the fiscal year 2022-23. According to a budgetary document released here on Friday, an amount of Rs 207.917 million has been allocated for ongoing scheme in the PSDP 2022-23.

The ongoing scheme include Construction of (MATRC) Islamabad at a cost of Rs 207.917 million.

Govt earmarked Rs 9093mln for Interior Division: The government has earmarked Rs 9093.009 million for 36 ongoing and new schemes of the Interior Division for the fiscal year 2022-23 under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP). The budgetary allocation included Rs 6792.454 million for 28 ongoing projects and Rs 2300.555 million for eight new schemes, according to a budgetary document released on Friday.

About the ongoing schemes an amount of Rs 500 million was specified for Establishment of National Forensic Science Agency (HQS) and Islamabad Laboratory whereas Rs450 million for Construction of Building for 13 Regional Passport Offices in Sindh Province.

Similarly, Rs 360 million for Construction of Accommodation for 2 x wing HQs at Jamal Maya and GhariKilli Orakzai Tribal District FC KP Peshawar while Rs 350 million for construction of 10th Avenue and Rs 250 million for Construction of Flyover and Approaches at Railway line Sihala Islamabad and Rs 200 million set aside for Construction of Korang Bridge and PWD Underpass Islamabad.

Likewise, Rs 350 million would be spent for Construction of Model Prison at H-16 Islamabad.

To carry out development work in UC Alipur, Khanna Dak, Tarlai, Kirpa, Chirah, Tumair, Humak, Rawat, Sihala, Mogha, Pag Pawal, Lohi Bher, Koral Islamabad Rs 300 million was allocated.

Rs 350 million have been earmarked for Operation Management and Maintenance of Metro Bus to New Islamabad International Airport.

Development Infrastructure in UC Sohan, Rajwal Town, Chak Shahzad, Saidpur, Noorpur Shahan Malpur, Kot Hathial, (South) Phulgran, Pind Bhagwal and Kuri Islamabad would be carried out with an amount of Rs 300 million.

About news schemes Rs 1000 million for Rawat-Faizabad Metro Bus and Rs 350 portioned for National Police Hospital Islamabad while Rs 500 million would be spent on BharaKahu-Faizabad Metro Bus. Moreover, Rs 200 million has been kept for Korang River and Rawal Lake Water Treatment Islamabad.