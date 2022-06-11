Govt announces special relief for poor segment: Pirzada

Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Friday said that special relief was being given to the poor segment in the federal budget despite serious economic challenges.

Felicitating Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail and his team, he termed the federal budget as ‘balanced and poor friendly’.

Talking to media persons outside Parliament House, the minister said that special relief was being given to the salaried class, farmers and daily wagers.

Reacting on the budget, MNA Maulana Muhammad Anwar expressed the hope that poor segment had been given a special relief in the budget which was a good sign.

He said that the government had announced 15 percent increase in the salaries of the government employees which was very encouraging.