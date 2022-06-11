‘Govt presents balanced budget amid challenging conditions’

The people of Karachi, while reacting to the federal budget 2022-23, said that the government presented a balanced and relief-oriented budget in spite of the challenging circumstances.

They opined that the budgetary decisions made by the incumbent government would not only help promote the national economy but also benefit the general public. While talking to APP on the budget, a customer, Fareed Udin, who was busy in shopping at the Saddar area of the metropolis, said that rumours were circulating that a public unfriendly budget was going to be tabled but, in real, it was totally opposite in nature.

“The budget has not only removed the fears of people but also sent a ray of hope among the public that the government cares for them and is taking tangible initiatives to resolve their economic problems,” he added. A trader at the electronic market, Bashir Ilyas, said that he took a sigh of relief after listening to the budget speech as the federal government had made judicious decisions and presented a budget that has the potential to revive the economy. He expressed the hope that the government would keep making people-friendly economic decisions in the days to come.